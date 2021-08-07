Tracking Black Death Anniversaries Isn’t Memorializing Victims – It’s Objectifying Them

On March 13, National Good Samaritan Day was observed to honor those who had aided a stranger. Breonna Taylor was slain by Louisville police officers during a bungled raid on her residence one year ago on March 13th.

Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, assassinated George Floyd on Memorial Day in 2020, when we celebrate Americans who died while serving in the military.

As a wannabe opinion writer, I’ve been instructed to keep track of such anniversaries since they serve as news triggers, events that may be leveraged to generate interest in a story.

However, as a rhetoric and race researcher, I have a different viewpoint.

If the way people write and speak about the world produces a feeling of right and wrong, then documenting these tragedies is already complicit with what writer and educator Simone Brown refers to as “the surveillance of Blackness” – the disproportionate monitoring and punishment of African-Americans.

The repeating of those stories normalizes systemic brutality. It’s what Hannah Arendt, a political philosopher, called “the banality of evil.”

I see no problem with following news headlines if someone is writing about the finest Mother’s Day gifts.

However, if they’re writing about persons who have died at the hands of police, a different approach may be required.

The urge on writers to capitalize on the public attention that grows on the anniversaries of Taylor’s, Floyd’s, and hundreds of other deaths is natural.

One alternative to using a news hook is just to emphasize the term “new.” Instead of using news hooks, writers may go for what rapper Kid Cudi refers to as “dat new new,” or something unexpected. For example, in the aftermath of Taylor’s murder, a pro-gun control opinion piece might be rewritten to argue that gun reform is a double-edged sword for Black America.

Not only in my own attempts at public writing, but also in my teaching, I admit to perpetuating the news hook.

I was simply following the counsel I had been given.

I’ve been informed that “your story is a ship,” and that “news pegs are potential ports for that ship.” Continue sailing your ship until you come to a dock.” Translation: Until you get published, keep tying your story to an anniversary.

The ship metaphor is based on the premise that an idea comes before the event it portrays, and that ideas exist independently of the tangible.