Toys that were on every Scouser’s childhood Christmas wish list.

It can be difficult to keep up with the latest must-have toys to gift your children for Christmas as a parent or grandparent.

There is more variety of toys and technology on the market than ever before, as well as a wide range of expectations.

With only five weeks till Christmas, we decided to look back at some of the classic gifts that our readers requested on their Christmas lists as children.

These toys, which range from walkie talkies to a Furby and a Mr Frosty machine, are sure to bring back memories.

Look over the list and tell us which toys you remember asking for – and which ones you didn’t get – in the comments section below.

Mr. Frosty is number 20.

You could manufacture your own frozen sweets if you were lucky enough to acquire a Mr Frosty maker.

Mixing bowls, an ice cube pan, and ice lolly molds were included with the cheerful snowman.

Many readers of The Washington Newsday recalled putting a Mr Frosty on their Christmas wish list, but just a few were fortunate enough to receive one.

Hayley Jones expressed her thoughts as follows: “Mr Frosty has always been a dream of mine, but I’ve never gotten it. It was too cold for our bellies, according to my mother.” “Any kid born in the early to mid eighties wanted a Mr Frosty, but I don’t know anyone who really received one!!!” said Richard Hughes. Donna Healey, a Washington Newsday reader, said: “My older brother and I always wanted a Mr Frosty, but we never got one. We won’t let our little brother, who is ten years younger, forget about it because it made him sick throughout Christmas.” “It makes me feel so much better that I wasn’t the only deprived youngster without Mr Frosty,” Rachael Makin, a Washington Newsday reader, said. A Cabbage Patch Kid is a 19-year-old boy who lives in a cabbage Cabbage Patch Kids came with Babyland General Hospital adoption papers, as well as a unique name and birthday.

If you didn’t get a Cabbage Patch Youngster for Christmas as a kid, your dreams aren’t completely ruined because you can still obtain one for £29.99 from Smyths Toys.

Pamela Roberts claimed she requested one of the lovely dolls but did not receive one.