Toyah Battersby’s actor on Corrie reveals a “blast from the past” as fans demand her character’s comeback.

After the actress who plays Toyah Battersby shared a ‘blast from the past,’ fans of Coronation Street have demanded the return of a much-loved character.

Georgia Taylor, who plays Toyah on the show, shared a photo of herself and a former co-star from the 1990s, which went viral.

Toyah is presently dating Imran Habeeb and fostering Kelly Neelan, but back in 1999, she was dating Spider Nugent, a “eco-warrior.”

Reece Dinsdale from Emmerdale has a well-known wife that you may recognize.

She shared a photo of herself and Spider, played by Martin Hancock, embracing while posing for the camera.

“Thanks to @jondew1 for sending this belter of a #tbt from 1999!” Georgia remarked, referring to her thin brows in the photo that rocked the nineties. After all, aren’t brows for losers?”

“This is EVERYTHING,” her former co-star Catherine Tyldesley, who played Eva Price, told the M.E.N.

“Amazing,” remarked Katie McGlynn, who played Sinead Osbourne.

“My brows are still healing from the nineties,” another fan added.

Others were motivated to demand Spider’s return to the cobblestones.

The character left the show in 2003 and has been living in Peru since since.

Instagram

“What a fantastic photo,” one enthusiast said. I’d love to see Martin return as Spider and see Toyah’s reaction.”

“Bring back Spider,” said another.

“I wish Spider would return,” wrote a third.

“Wonder whether he would return,” another inquired.

“Spider, come back to the street, we miss you,” a fifth soap fan wrote.

Martin Hancock, who portrayed Emily Bishop’s nephew in the film, went on to feature in Steve Coogan’s 24 Hour Party People and Ridley Scott’s Kingdom Of Heaven.

In 2008, he co-starred in Defiance with Daniel Craig.

In 2007, Martin also appeared on Celebrity MasterChef.

Georgia, who just joined the cast of Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox, previously told Inside Soap that finding out what Spider had been up to since he departed would be “interesting.”

“I liked working with Martin Hancock, who portrayed Spider,” Georgia told the outlet. He and Toyah broke up off-screen, and they haven’t seen each other in over a decade, so it’ll be interesting to watch what Toyah’s first reaction is.” “The summary comes to an end.”