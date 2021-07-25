Toxteth’s streets are alive with music thanks to five performers.

With a series of six open-air concerts over two days, five performers brought music to the streets of Toxteth this week.

The musicians, who had only begun practicing on Monday, performed five songs, including an original song composed by four of them this week as well as a medley of songs by various artists, including Adele.

The series of events, which were organized by 20 Stories High, a theatre group that works with young people from working-class and culturally diverse backgrounds, aimed to bring live music to people who don’t get to hear it very often.

Local children, including several in foster care, were in the audience at Fire Fit in Toxteth at 5.30pm on Thursday, July 22.

This was many of them’s and the performers’ first live performance in months, if not years, before the pandemic.

Ezra Hayden, 20, was up in the neighborhood and joined 20 Stories High when she was 14 years old.

“It was amazing,” she told The Washington Newsday. It’s wonderful to perform for young people, especially children, and to see their reactions. It makes us feel like we’re contributing to the community, which is good after lockdown.”

Before joining 20 Stories High, the aspiring chef, who last performed two years ago, had “the worst anxiety ever,” but the theatrical group has helped her learn how to deal with it.

“I’m not a people person,” she admitted. People make me jittery. However, every time I play with 20 Stories, there are a slew of people in the audience staring at me, and I always manage to tune them out and do the job.

“[Before] ‘I can’t do this,’ I would have said. I’d have the worst stage fright of all time. ‘I can’t do this,’ for example. I wouldn’t even attempt to perform on stage.”

Ezra was one of four performers who traveled through 20 Stories High.

What Ezra enjoys about the company, she told The Washington Newsday.

“There are so many different characters in 20 Stories, which is fantastic because there are so many in school,” she remarked.

