Toxteth comes together for the World in One City football event, full of passion and pride.

Communities from all over Liverpool 8 have banded together for a football event that has piqued the interest of fans from all walks of life.

According to organizers, the World in One City Football Tournament has produced a lot of buzz and enthusiasm in Toxteth.

Imad Ali, 32, of Yemeni ancestry, was born in Liverpool and has been working on the event for the past seven years.

It was originally scheduled for 2020, but was postponed owing to the Covid epidemic, as was the case with many other events.

Imad described seeing “an 80-year-old Somali man next to a three-year-old Polish kid” at the side of the pitch as part of his vision.

Fans of all ethnicities and ages have attended the games to cheer on their favorite teams.

When Imad was playing for his Yemeni team, a small boy approached him after the game and complimented him, and he remarked, “It gave me a great feeling and I felt like a Premier League star.”

Over the last two years, Imad’s Establishment, Imad’s informal organization, has organized football matches for all ages, but Imad had the initial idea for a tournament of this type around seven years ago but was unable to secure funding to make it a reality.

The tournament began with a 1-1 tie between Jamaica and Congo on July 19, the day after the main Covid restrictions were relaxed.

Imad has taken a month off from Active 8, his parents’ organization that provides housing and support for unaccompanied asylum seekers (refugee) children aged 16 to 18.

He talked about how much he enjoys football and how he sees it as a terrific way to bring people together both on and off the field.

Imad grew up in Toxteth, where he says he “met numerous nationalities and had connections to make it happen and get the proper people to support it.”

The World in One City (WIOC) tagline used for the City of Culture impacted the event's name, hence it was decided that was an.