Toxic shock can be caused by conkers and acorns, which are particularly deadly to dogs.

When dogs consume acorns, they are poisonous to them and constitute a major health risk.

Acorns and conkers, despite being a tasty treat for squirrels and other wild animals, can be extremely harmful to dogs, according to Sean McCormack, head doctor at tails.com.

“Many pet parents are unaware that when our furry pets chew or ingest them, they can induce vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, and lethargy,” he warned.

“The symptoms normally appear between one and six hours after intake, but it might take up to two days in some situations.”

“Signs may be visible in your dog’s vomit or feces, although a rash or swelling around the eyes or around the lips is a less typical symptom.”

“The easiest approach to avoid poisoning in autumn is to keep a tight check on your dog while out exploring,” he added. However, if you fear your dog has ingested an acorn or conker, you should seek medical help right once.”

Acorns are deadly because they contain tannins, a bitter plant chemical that is toxic to both people and dogs.

Tannins can cause unsettled stomachs in dogs, as well as the possibility of obstructed intestines. Tannins can also cause kidney failure in dogs, which can be fatal. They can also create an obstruction of the intestines in smaller dogs.

Dogs should be kept away from acorns and should not be encouraged to catch or play with them.

Vomiting, falling, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, dehydration, or toxic shock are some of the possible side effects that can occur within a few hours of eating acorns, according to the Blue Cross organization.

Your dog may need to be rehydrated and given drugs to control its symptoms, depending on the severity.

According to Blue Cross, if an acorn causes a blockage, surgery will be required.