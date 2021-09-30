Toxic Baby Food was ‘Knowingly’ Placed on the Market as the Industry ‘Cut Corners’ for Profit, according to a new report.

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D–Ill.), chairman of the Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, said that baby food companies “knowingly” kept products containing toxic heavy metals on the market in order to “cut corners” and make money, citing a September 29 report, “Baby Foods Are Tainted With Dangerous Levels of Arsenic, Lead, Cadmium, and Mercury.”

The subcommittee noted in a statement that FDA-funded testing conducted by the state of Alaska discovered “multiple samples” of Beech-Nut and Gerber newborn rice cereals to contain higher inorganic arsenic than the FDA’s standard.

Beech-Nut recalled two of the six items that tested over the limit once the findings were made public. Gerber had two items that tested above the limit, but the company allegedly “took no steps” to notify the public or have the products taken off the stores.

In a statement, Krishnamoorthi said, “Today’s analysis demonstrates that corporations not only under-report the high levels of harmful substance in their infant food, but also willfully keep toxic items on the market.” “The facts speak for themselves, and the infant food business has routinely taken corners and prioritized profit over the health of newborns and children.”

Plum Organics products were discovered to contain significant amounts of arsenic, as well as high levels of lead and cadmium, in addition to the Gerber and Beech-Nut findings.

These three firms are among the industry’s most powerful. Nestlé-owned Gerber, Hero Group-owned Beech-Nut, and Campbell Soup Company-owned Plum Organics are among the top seven largest manufacturers, according to Consumer Reports, a nonprofit focusing on corporate transparency.

This isn’t the first time that metal levels in baby food have been found to be hazardous. Consumer Reports tested 50 baby food brands in the United States for arsenic, lead, cadmium, and mercury in 2018. At least one of the potentially hazardous metals was detected in every product that was tested.

The subcommittee suggested that the FDA expedite its updated proposal for dangerous metal limits and also force companies to undergo finished-product testing in response to the report’s conclusions. The subcommittee also requested that baby food makers test their completed goods voluntarily and phase out any that contain hazardous metal levels.

“I’m urgently acting on the findings of my Subcommittee. This is a condensed version of the information.