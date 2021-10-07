Town with five times the usual number of covid cases in the region.

Coronavirus rates in one Merseyside town have risen again this week, while instances in other parts of the county have decreased.

Based on statistics for the seven days preceding up to September 30, Formby had the highest case numbers in Merseyside, with an infection rate of 873 per 100,000 in the town’s centre.

This represents a 77 percent increase over the previous week, and means Formby has five times the number of coronavirus cases as the Liverpool City Region average.

The total infection rate in Sefton is 394 per 100,000, down 7.5% from the previous week.

After a significant spike in instances of the Delta variety, surge testing teams were dispatched to Formby in May.

The outbreak caused the closure of a tavern and a leisure club in the coastal town, as well as the isolation of hundreds of schoolchildren.

As a result, public health teams in the area began conducting surge testing in an attempt to halt and restrict the spread of the highly transmissible variety.

Coronavirus rates began to decline, with Jenny Harries, the head of NHS Test and Trace and the Chief Executive of the UK Health Security Agency, complimenting Sefton Council’s response.

However, in recent months, the government’s position has shifted dramatically.

While the infection rate in Formby is at its highest since February, hospital admissions in the area are on the down.

According to the most recent statistics available, 11 coronavirus patients were admitted to Southport and Formby Hospital on September 28.

Since August 17, the number has been at its lowest.

On January 30, at the height of the virus’s second wave, the hospital had 149 coronavirus patients.

If you haven’t already, Sefton Council is urging you to get the immunization.

“Vaccination is the best way we can all protect ourselves against the virus,” a council spokeswoman told The Washington Newsday, “and we continue to urge everyone to receive their first or second jab as soon as they are offered it.”

“It’s also critical that anyone who gets Covid symptoms schedules a PCR test very away and adheres to the government’s self-isolation guidelines.”

“Even if we don’t have symptoms, the rest of us should be.”

