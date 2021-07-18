Tourists worried they were going to drown when the cruise ship took on water.

When their cruise ship began taking on water during a violent storm, passengers said they felt they were going to perish.

Passengers on the Viking Sky spoke about their ordeal on the high seas with Channel Five’s When Cruises Go Horribly Wrong & Other Travel Nightmares.

In March 2019, the cruise liner was confronted by gale-force winds and heavy waves after leaving Troms, Norway.

During the terrifying incident, which began with furniture sliding across the deck and concluded with everyone wearing lifejackets and water rushing onto the ship with a real chance of it capsizing, one passenger said she truly believed she was going to die and never meet her new grandson.

When the engines broke out owing to a loss of oil pressure, the massive liner began drifting towards the rocky rocks off the coast of Norway, terrified people testified of their dread.

As the situation became increasingly chaotic, a Mayday call was issued and all passengers were directed to the lifeboats.

The conditions grew too dangerous for lifeboats to save anyone on the water, therefore they were turned back. Waves were 20-26 feet high, and the wind was blowing at 24 meters per second, according to the Norwegian Meteorological Institute at the time.

While water smashed into the five-year-old ship, Norway dispatched 14 rescue helicopters to assist the crew in regaining control and restarting the engines.

Despite the fact that one engine finally started, over 1,000 vacationers were evacuated by helicopter, with police preferring the crew to handle the choppy waters without the passengers onboard.

The Viking Sky arrived at Molde port at 4.20 p.m. on March 24, 2019, more than 24 hours after it first encountered problems.

The Norwegian Accident Investigation Board launched an investigation into the event in March 2019, with preliminary assessments saying that “low lubricating oil pressure” was the likely reason of the engines’ complete shutdown.

*On Sundays, Channel Five broadcasts When Cruises Go Horribly Wrong & Other Travel Nightmares, which is also available on My5.