Tourists who have been twice vaccinated could be able to visit 147 countries without being isolated.
Holidaymakers in the United Kingdom may soon be allowed to go to a variety of countries without having to self-isolate when they return.
According to reports, those who have received both Covid-19 vaccines will not need to isolate for 10 days after arriving in the UK.
All children who have not had the vaccine could also be exempt from quarantine and the number of PCR tests will go down from two to one also.
All of this is anticipated to be confirmed today by Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps, who will also provide an update on the government’s traffic signal system.
Any changes are likely to take effect on July 19, making international travel much more accessible and economical, much to the delight of everyone interested in doing so.
One destination which will find itself back at the top of a lot of people’s holiday wishlists is Portugal, reports MirrorOnline.
Other countries, on the other hand, will remain inaccessible due to travel restrictions imposed on British citizens.
While the United States is on the UK’s amber list, a non-citizen travel ban has been in effect since March 2020 and will continue for the foreseeable future.
China, Japan, and Thailand are among the countries on the Amber List that have banned British citizens.
Below is a complete list of the nations that double-jabbed UK citizens will be able to visit starting later this month, if that arrangements proceed as planned.
Dhekelia and Akrotiri
Albania
Algeria
Andorra
Armenia
Aruba
Austria
Azerbaijan
The Bahamas are a group of islands off the coast
Belarus
Belgium
Belize
Benin
Bhutan
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba are three Caribbean islands.
Bosnia and Herzegovina (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso is a country in West Africa.
Cambodia
Cameroon
Canada
Central African Republic
Chad
China
Comoros
Congo
Tokelau, Cook Islands, and Niue
Côte d’Ivoire
Croatia
Cuba
Curaçao
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Djibouti
El Salvador is a country in Central America.
Equatorial Guinea is a country in Africa.
Estonia
Fiji
Finland
France
French Polynesia
Gabon
The Gambia
Georgia
Germany
Ghana
Greece is a country in Europe (including islands)
Greenland
Guadeloupe
Guatemala
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Honduras
Hong Kong is a city in Hong Kong.
Hungary
Indonesia
Iran
Iraq
Italy
Jamaica
Japan
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kiribati
Kosovo
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Laos
Latvia
Lebanon
Liberia
Libya
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Macao
Madagascar
Malaysia
Mali
Marshall Islands are a group of islands in the Pacific
Martinique
Mauritania
Mauritius
Mayotte
Mexico
Micronesia
Moldova
Monaco
Montenegro
Morocco
Myanmar
Nauru
Netherlands
New Caledonia
Nicaragua
Niger
Nigeria
North Korea
North Macedonia
Norway
The Occupied Palestinian Territories
Palau
Papua New Guinea
Poland
Portugal (including the Azores) (Madeira is on the green watchlist)
Réunion
Romania
Russia
Samoa
San Marino
Sao Tome and Principe
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Sierra Leone
Slovakia
Slovenia
Solomon Islands
South Korea
South Sudan
Spain (including the Canary Islands) (The Balearic islands are on the green watchlist)
St Kitts and Nevis
St Lucia
St Maarten
St Martin and St Barthélemy
St Pierre and Miquelon
St Vincent and the Grenadines
Sweden
Switzerland
Syria
Taiwan
Tajikistan
Thailand
Timor-Leste
Togo
Tonga
Turkmenistan
Tuvalu
Ukraine
United States (USA)
Uzbekistan
Vanuatu
Vietnam
Wallis and Futuna
Western Sahara
Yemen