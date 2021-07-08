Tourists who have been twice vaccinated could be able to visit 147 countries without being isolated.

Holidaymakers in the United Kingdom may soon be allowed to go to a variety of countries without having to self-isolate when they return.

According to reports, those who have received both Covid-19 vaccines will not need to isolate for 10 days after arriving in the UK.

All children who have not had the vaccine could also be exempt from quarantine and the number of PCR tests will go down from two to one also.

All of this is anticipated to be confirmed today by Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps, who will also provide an update on the government’s traffic signal system.

Any changes are likely to take effect on July 19, making international travel much more accessible and economical, much to the delight of everyone interested in doing so.

One destination which will find itself back at the top of a lot of people’s holiday wishlists is Portugal, reports MirrorOnline.

Other countries, on the other hand, will remain inaccessible due to travel restrictions imposed on British citizens.

While the United States is on the UK’s amber list, a non-citizen travel ban has been in effect since March 2020 and will continue for the foreseeable future.

China, Japan, and Thailand are among the countries on the Amber List that have banned British citizens.

Below is a complete list of the nations that double-jabbed UK citizens will be able to visit starting later this month, if that arrangements proceed as planned.

Dhekelia and Akrotiri

Albania

Algeria

Andorra

Armenia

Aruba

Austria

Azerbaijan

The Bahamas are a group of islands off the coast

Belarus

Belgium

Belize

Benin

Bhutan

Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba are three Caribbean islands.

Bosnia and Herzegovina (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Bulgaria

Burkina Faso is a country in West Africa.

Cambodia

Cameroon

Canada

Central African Republic

Chad

China

Comoros

Congo

Tokelau, Cook Islands, and Niue

Côte d’Ivoire

Croatia

Cuba

Curaçao

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Djibouti

El Salvador is a country in Central America.

Equatorial Guinea is a country in Africa.

Estonia

Fiji

Finland

France

French Polynesia

Gabon

The Gambia

Georgia

Germany

Ghana

Greece is a country in Europe (including islands)

Greenland

Guadeloupe

Guatemala

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Honduras

Hong Kong is a city in Hong Kong.

Hungary

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kiribati

Kosovo

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Laos

Latvia

Lebanon

Liberia

Libya

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macao

Madagascar

Malaysia

Mali

Marshall Islands are a group of islands in the Pacific

Martinique

Mauritania

Mauritius

Mayotte

Mexico

Micronesia

Moldova

Monaco

Montenegro

Morocco

Myanmar

Nauru

Netherlands

New Caledonia

Nicaragua

Niger

Nigeria

North Korea

North Macedonia

Norway

The Occupied Palestinian Territories

Palau

Papua New Guinea

Poland

Portugal (including the Azores) (Madeira is on the green watchlist)

Réunion

Romania

Russia

Samoa

San Marino

Sao Tome and Principe

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia

Sierra Leone

Slovakia

Slovenia

Solomon Islands

South Korea

South Sudan

Spain (including the Canary Islands) (The Balearic islands are on the green watchlist)

St Kitts and Nevis

St Lucia

St Maarten

St Martin and St Barthélemy

St Pierre and Miquelon

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Sweden

Switzerland

Syria

Taiwan

Tajikistan

Thailand

Timor-Leste

Togo

Tonga

Turkmenistan

Tuvalu

Ukraine

United States (USA)

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Vietnam

Wallis and Futuna

Western Sahara

Yemen