Tourists have left Snowdon in a deplorable state, as evidenced by these photos.

The depth of the rubbish problem on Snowdon has been revealed in shocking photos.

The Welsh mountain is now seeing a record amount of visitors, with 700,000 projected to climb to the summit this year.

However, this is putting a strain on the ecology and wildlife, as The Snowdonia Society revealed last year that litter had become “actually very significant.”

As reported by North Wales Live, photos taken on the summit of the UK’s most visited mountain reveal swaths of discarded plastic bottles, prompting an investigation into what measures may be taken to reduce the amount of people carrying single-plastic packaging to Snowdon.

The Snowdonia Partnership’s study will outline the actions required to attain Plastic Free Status on the mountain, which are expected to include practical measures such as increased “refill” capacity for reusable water bottles.

According to new research, Snowdon’s soils now contain high levels of microplastics. The highest concentrations of plastic particles were found in areas where large groups of people congregate, and this is assumed to be due to the decomposition of bigger pieces of plastic, such as food wrappers and abandoned drink bottles.

Scientists are still studying the risks caused by microplastics, but the general conclusion is that they constitute a major long-term hazard to animals and even human health.

“These findings are a startling reminder of how tenacious plastic is when it seeps into the environment,” said John Harold, chair of the Snowdonia Partnership.

“This research demonstrates what occurs when plastic is let into the soils and waterways of our cherished protected regions; it disintegrates into countless particles, and we lose control.”

Mr Harold is also the director of the Snowdonia Society, which holds litter pick-up days on Snowdon throughout the year.

“A large amount of litter is cleared by workers and volunteers, but not all of it is picked up,” he stated.

Mr Harold believes that local companies will be motivated to stop selling dangerous products like single-use bottles.

Walkers may also be driving this trend as they become more aware of plastic litter and the need to be more prepared.

