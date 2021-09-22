Tourists are still arriving on the island, despite residents being evacuated from their village near the erupting volcano.

Residents in the Canary Islands community of Todoque salvaged what they could as a 12-meter wall of molten rock from a nearby volcano consumed everything in its path.

Despite the ongoing situation, holidaymakers continue to arrive on the island of La Palma, which was largely unharmed by the eruption on Sunday. On the islands, which are popular holiday spots for Europeans due to their mild climate, air traffic was unaffected.

Melisa Rodrguez, a Todoque resident, tried to remain calm and positive.

“It’s difficult to think straight about what you want to save,” she told the Associated Press. “But we are only allowed in for one hour, and you don’t want to take longer since it would take time away from others.”

Experts say it might take many days for the lava to cross the remaining 2 kilometers (1.25 miles) to the sea, but authorities and residents are taking no chances given the unpredictable seismic activity.

Residents waiting to be led into the village to salvage their things formed a line. The lava was moving at around 120 meters (400 feet) per hour in the distance, with smoke billowing from its leading edge as it obliterated everything it came into contact with.

For the previous three decades, Javier López’s house has appeared to be in the lava’s path. When he and his relatives were evacuated on Monday, they were living at a friend’s house with the few documents, photos, and basic goods they could bring.

As he waited for his turn to try to reclaim a vehicle he had left behind and other possessions, López told The Associated Press, “I’ve put my whole life in a van.”

He said, “This is probably going to be the final time I see my house.” “Or, in the best-case scenario, the lava will isolate the house and render it unreachable for an unknown period of time.”

Firefighters worked constantly overnight to open a trench to redirect the lava flow, hoping to preserve as many homes as possible from being engulfed by the lava.

As the lava moved closer to the island's more heavily populated coast, 1,000 people were evacuated from Todoque late Tuesday, increasing the total number of persons evacuated to 1,000.