Tourists are leaving, and the seaside town is bracing for a ‘bleak’ winter.

With close access to the sea and several attractions, Southport is known for its booming tourist in the summer.

Winter, on the other hand, is difficult for those who provide shelter for travelers.

Bath Street in the town center is home to a slew of B&Bs, many of which are fighting to stay afloat until spring, when business picks up.

Tourists are less likely to visit the coastal town due to the harsh British weather.

We talked to local B&B owners about how things have changed and how they expect things to evolve in the future.

Bath Street isn’t a bustling thoroughfare. It is located just off Nevill Street, adjacent to the Promenade, and is desolate during the winter months due to the lack of tourist activity.

There is little movement on a cool Thursday afternoon. People who are not there to enjoy the seashore attractions are walking with a purpose. John Hardiker, the owner of The Warwick, remarked on how things used to be simpler when contractors and craftsmen came into town and stayed with him, however now they stay in Premier Inns and Travelodges.

According to The Washington Newsday, he said: “By the end of October, everything has really slowed down. Sometimes you get a little bit from half term until November, but that’s it.

“It’s really difficult for little businesses like ours because you’ll find establishments near us that have converted to service rooms because they can’t gain HMO status, so they’ve had to convert to service rooms, which are still akin to short-term bedsits.

“People prefer to go there because they charge half the price of what we would charge for a couple of nights. They’ll then return to a regular B&B in the summer.

"Now that the theatre is also closed, there is no more business. Hotels begin to offer specials to entice visitors who may be willing to pay money to stay at the larger hotels. Three of the major hotels are Britannia hotels, which does not assist the town's image."