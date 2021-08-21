Tourists are being urged to leave New England as the region prepares for its first hurricane in 30 years.

As New England braces for Storm Henri, which is predicted to be the first hurricane to hit the region in 30 years, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has urged tourists to evacuate the area.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) stated in an update at 11:00 p.m. EDT on Friday that Henri will hit “Long Island, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southern Massachusetts” on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Despite the fact that Henri is currently classified as a tropical storm with winds of up to 70 mph, just shy of the 74 mph required to be classified as a hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said it is likely to be upgraded, with “hurricane conditions” expected in both Long Island and Connecticut on Saturday evening, prompting a Hurricane Warning for both areas.

Hurricane conditions are likely to strike sections of Massachusetts and Rhode Island later Saturday and into Sunday, with Henri projected to “affect much of the east coast of the United States through the weekend,” according to the National Hurricane Center.

The severe weather is likely to bring flash floods from Sunday to Monday, and swells from the storm are expected to “trigger life-threatening surf and rip currents,” according to the National Weather Service.

If Henri is upgraded to a hurricane on Saturday, as forecast, it will be the first hurricane to reach New England in 30 years, since Hurricane Bob wreaked havoc in Rhode Island in 1991, killing 17 people and inflicting billions in damage.

The hurricane, which ripped boats from their moorings and onto New England streets, knocked out electricity to hundreds of thousands of people for days.

On Friday, East Lyme, Connecticut Police Chief and Emergency Management Director Michael Finkelstein told the Associated Press that Henri’s approach is “very frightening.”

“We haven’t been down this path in a long time, and there’s no doubt that a direct hit from a hurricane would put us and the region of New England in serious trouble,” he continued.

Baker reiterated Finkelstein’s remarks on Friday, urging tourists vacationing in the state to depart before the storm hits, and advising anyone intending to visit over the weekend to postpone their plans.

