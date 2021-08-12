Tourist dies after swallowing his car key, and no one can help him because no one understands him.

According to law enforcement officials, a tourist in the Spanish city of Barcelona died last week after swallowing his car key.

The Catalan police force, the Mossos d’Esquadra, is probing the death of a 37-year-old Dutch man on August 5, according to Spanish news agency Europa Press, citing police sources.

According to police sources, the visitor entered a store along Riera de Cassoles avenue in Barcelona’s Sarrià-Sant Gervasi area at around 10:15 p.m. last Thursday “in an obvious state of agitation and [created]altercations” in the establishment.

According to the New York Post, the man asked for aid inside the supermarket, but no one could understand what he was saying.

According to the outlet, it was unclear whether others couldn’t understand the man because he was speaking another language or because he couldn’t communicate properly due to the key lodged in his throat.

After being warned of the event by grocery employees, members of the city’s Guàrdia Urbana, or Urban Guard, attempted to hold the guy, but he lost consciousness shortly after, according to the Europa Press story.

Before emergency medical staff arrived, police allegedly began performing resuscitation operations on the collapsed guy and were able to extract the key from the Dutch tourist’s throat.

The victim was stabilized, and he was moved to the Santa Creu I Sant Pau hospital in El Guinardó, where he died the next day.

The cause of the man’s death and how the key became caught in his throat were unknown.

According to a story in the Spanish newspaper El Mundo, an autopsy of the victim’s body will reveal the cause of his death.

According to the outlet, the victim was visiting the city with his family and living in an apartment near a supermarket.

The city of Barcelona has promised the man’s family assistance. In addition, the local authorities contacted the Dutch consulate to provide assistance in the aftermath of the tragedy.

According to the Europa Press, the Urban Guard has released internal sensitive information in order to assist the Mossos d’Esquadra in their investigation.