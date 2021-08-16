Tough new laws could put an end to touts reselling tickets on the internet.

The competition watchdog proposes that ticket sales on platforms like Viagogo and StubHub be subject to stricter regulations.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has proposed reforms to the law and existing regulatory structure to protect consumers as live events like as music festivals and huge sporting events start in the coming months.

On Monday, the CMA will release its full report, which will include additional details.

Its proposals include a prohibition on platforms that allow resellers to sell more tickets for an event than they are legally allowed to buy on the secondary market.

The CMA also wants to make sure that platforms are held completely accountable for any inaccurate information about tickets advertised for sale on their websites.

There would also be a new licensing system for platforms selling secondary tickets, allowing authorities to act rapidly and impose sanctions such as shutting down websites, suspending a company’s ability to operate in the industry, and imposing large fines.

While bulk-buying tickets ahead of true fans by professional resellers – who then resell them at inflated prices – may be illegal, authorities cannot take speedy and effective action under the current law, according to the regulator.

Similar problems arise when regulations prohibit resellers from advertising tickets with inaccurate information or speculatively selling tickets that they do not possess, according to the CMA.

The CMA has previously taken action against secondary ticketing websites to address non-compliance in the industry, including failure to provide consumers with crucial and accurate information.

It has required Viagogo and StubHub to remove deceptive information regarding ticket availability and to inform customers whether the tickets they purchase may result in them being turned away at the door.

“In recent years, we have taken robust action to protect customers buying tickets from resellers online, and the secondary ticket websites are now worlds apart from those we saw before the CMA took action,” George Lusty, senior director for consumer protection at the CMA, said.

“While it is evident that worries about the industry persist, the CMA and other regulators are limited in what they can do with their current authorities.

