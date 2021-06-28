Tottenham Hotspur has issued a transfer warning to Liverpool following a £200 million loss.

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy believes the London club has been the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic in the Premier League.

Spurs were barely a year into residency at their £1bn new stadium when the pandemic struck in March last year, with fans unable to attend games. The stadium had been built in such a way as to create revenue streams that were many, varied, and lucrative to aid their bid to keep up with the top spenders in English football’s top flight.

Last year, Levy warned that the losses from Covid could reach £150 million, but in a letter to fans, he stated that the revenue hit was £200 million, citing the impact of no fans in stadiums and the lost revenue from what they had hoped to gain from that, their NFL deal to play two games a year at the stadium, and the loss of £10 million from two music concerts and a planned Anthony Joshua fight.

Liverpool’s financial accounts for 2020 were released in April, and the impact of the pandemic saw the club post a £46 million pre-tax loss, with revenues falling to £490 million from £533 million in 2019, when the club was able to post a £42 million pre-tax profit thanks to their Champions League success and a number of key commercial deals.

While the Reds are likely to suffer massive losses when the 2021 results are released early next year, results that will reveal the true impact of a full pandemic-affected campaign with no supporters in stadiums, they are likely to be able to handle the situation better than many other teams in Europe.

Barcelona and Real Madrid’s finances are in shambles in Spain, with the former requiring a £430 million restructuring loan from Goldman Sachs to meet their short-term debt obligations. Real enacted pay cuts last season as they faced a £700 million deficit, so it’s no surprise that the two teams most in need of a financial panacea would be the ones to benefit from the failed European Super League scheme. The summary comes to a close.