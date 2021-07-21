Tottenham Hotspur has hired Everton’s recruitment chief.

After Tottenham Hotspur plundered the club, Everton are aggressively looking for a new Head of Academy Recruitment.

Chris Perkins, who was only appointed to the position in March of last year, is leaving the Blues’ recruitment department to join Tottenham Hotspur.

Perkins, who made his name at Derby County’s Academy for five and a half years, is thought to be on gardening leave while his move to Tottenham is finalized.

Everton is now looking for Perkins’ replacement, having made big changes to the club’s recruitment department in the last 18 months.

Perkins’ choice to leave for Tottenham will be a blow to Marcel Brands, the director of football, and Gretar Steinsson, the head of recruitment and development.

However, the two are now working to locate Perkins’ replacement as soon as possible in order to fill a critical position at the club.