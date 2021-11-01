Tottenham Hotspur gave Farhad Moshiri and Everton a lucky escape.

Nuno Espirito Santo may be heading his new Everton side to former club Wolverhampton Wanderers tonight if he lived in a another universe, but unfortunately he is out of employment after a four-month term at Tottenham Hotspur came to an end abruptly.

Is this another example of Daniel Levy’s jittery trigger finger or a fortuitous escape for the Blues?

Everton has gone through six managers in the five years since Farhad Moshiri took over the club, but not even they have ever pressed the panic button so swiftly.

This correspondent recalls having a talk with another dad during a junior game on June 12 who is a season ticket holder at Goodison Park.

Nuno was creeping towards getting the Blues position at the time, and to say this fellow parent was unimpressed by the possibility would be an understatement to say the least.

A single fan cannot be supposed to represent an entire match-going following of nearly 40,000 people, but the doubts about the Portuguese coach’s style and techniques were concerning.

Everton are said to have approached the former goalkeeper after Ronald Koeman was fired in 2017, although he was at the time captaining Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Championship, on his way to guiding them back to the Premier League after a six-year absence.

Wolves appeared to be a rising power in the Premier League after an outstanding Premier League first season in which they ended ahead of Marco Silva’s Blues as best of the rest after the established ‘big six’ in 2018/19.

However, a few years later, with the impact of some real financial belt-tightening kicking in, the situation had changed dramatically.

The 47-year-old left the Black Country club “by mutual consent,” prompting some Evertonians to believe that his availability for the Goodison position was purely coincidental.

What might an out-of-work manager with recent Premier League experience possibly bring to the table?

Nuno’s following record after being employed by Spurs was far from bad – he just dropped a point. “The summary has come to an end.”