To’shut him up,’ a woman poisoned his boyfriend’s drink and called the cops to prevent him from dying.

On December 7, a Florida lady was jailed for poisoning her lover because he “wouldn’t shut up.”

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Alvis Parrish, 54, laced her boyfriend William Carter’s lemonade with Seroquel, a sedative. “I gave him just enough to shut him up and phoned y’all, so he wouldn’t die,” she allegedly claimed when detained. Prior to the incident, Parrish and Carter had been living together for around nine years. Authorities are still attempting to figure out exactly caused the poisoning, but they suspect it was planned because Parrish documented the process in a journal. They discovered a bottle of lemonade with a powdered material at the bottom while investigating the site.

Seroquel is commonly used to treat psychiatric diseases, such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, in addition to making individuals sleepy. Carter stated that he had never used the substance before, and officials are unsure how Parrish obtained it. Seizures, a high heart rate, and a drop in blood pressure are all indications of a Seroquel overdose, according to the Greenhouse Treatment Center. An overdose might result in a coma or death if not managed properly.

According to local station First Coast News, Carter was responsive but “very sluggish.” He was transported to a neighboring hospital after collapsing, despite initially refusing medical assistance. Overdosing can also cause dizziness and fainting. Carter is likely to recover completely.

Parrish is accused of poisoning food or drink with the intent to murder or hurt someone. She is currently being held on a $50,000 bond, according to police records, and is due back in court on December 29.

According to an arrest record, she was on the front porch when deputies arrived at her home.

Parrish continued to speak while being handcuffed by a deputy. “You are free to do whatever you choose. I’ll kill him if you don’t take me “According to the arrest record, she stated. She was speaking with a slur, as if she was inebriated, according to the deputy.

Carter’s interview was challenging, according to a deputy who spoke with him, since he kept whining about how fatigued he was. This is a condensed version of the information.