To’save his own skin,’ a murder suspect denies ‘grassing up’ a kid.

A teen accused of murder has denied “grassing up” another teen in order to “save his own skin.”

In an alleged “revenge” attack in Huyton, Connor Dockerty was stabbed four times, including in the heart.

Two teens deny murdering and manslaughtering the 23-year-old on April 19 in Kingsway.

Boy A, 15, admits stabbing Mr Dockerty, but claims he did so in self-defense when Mr Dockerty attacked him with a blade, and that he was “fighting for his life.”

However, Boy B, 16, testified before Liverpool Crown Court that he did not witness Mr Dockerty with a knife.

Boy B “instigated” the event, according to prosecutors, after learning that Mr Dockerty had a fight with his girlfriend.

Boy B claims he merely went seeking for her to make sure she was okay and had no idea there was going to be violence.

Boy A’s counsel, Peter Finnigan, QC, cross-examined the youngster, who admitted he was “upset” and “sort of” angry after his girlfriend called to say she had been hit by a man, but denied he was “enraged” and said he was “pretty cool.”

Boy B disputed that he forced Boy A and another youngster in the group, Boy C, to do his “bidding.”

As he proceeded ahead, he admitted to wearing his hood and wearing a coronavirus mask, but maintained this had nothing to do with the phone call he’d received. He also denied that he wanted the three of them to “check out” Mr Dockerty.

“The others are the followers – you’re the leader,” Mr Finnigan remarked.

He said, “No.”

Mr Finnigan claimed Boy B tried his hardest to convince the jury that Boy A was “no buddy” of his and that he “didn’t like him in the first place,” but Boy B claimed he didn’t say that and that he just didn’t know him.

Mr Dockerty allegedly “pushed Boy B’s girlfriend into a road, or struck, or threatened to be stabbed” her, according to Boy A.

The only thing she told him over the phone was that she had been hit by a man, and he didn’t tell the other boys about it.

