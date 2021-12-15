Torrential California rains more than double a 130-year-old Los Angeles rainfall record.

The torrential rains that pelted areas of California on Tuesday have already shattered some long-held records.

According to the National Weather Service, downtown Los Angeles has received 2.1 inches of rain as of 1:15 p.m. local time on Tuesday. Since around 6 a.m., the rain has been dropping steadily throughout the day. By 8:45 a.m., the downtown region had had received 1.34 inches of rain.

These figures shattered the rain record in downtown Los Angeles. The previous record was established in 1888, when the area received 0.96 inches of rain.

The rain is anticipated to continue, with up to three inches of rain expected in the coast, basin, and valleys of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Three to four inches are forecast in the mountains and foothills.

While such much rain may be good to California’s constantly parched state, some experts are concerned that it may be too much all at once.

The Washington Newsday quoted AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter as saying, “The issue there is just the volume of rain that has fallen and the fact that, of course, California…has been suffering with a very big long-term multiyear drought.” “In general, any rainfall is a good fit. However, if the rain comes too quickly, too furiously, as it has today in many locations, there is cause for fear. The rain has swiftly accumulated.” Parts of Los Angeles and the surrounding areas have already seen flash flooding. At 5:15 a.m., the Los Angeles River had risen five feet, and by 7:40 a.m., it had risen to just shy of seven feet. Cindy Chang, a Los Angeles Times editor, posted a video of the river swollen with rains shortly after 12 p.m.

The Los Angeles River is raging. ― Cindy Chang, #LARiver #AtwaterVillage pic.twitter.com/EZANVwlNPb cindychangLA (@cindychangLA) 14 December 2021 “There have been multiple reports of flash floods, which has raised concerns,” Porter stated. “In other words, water and debris are running out onto highways and into other regions, and this has been especially true in what we call wildfire burn scars—places where the vegetation on the ground hasn’t recovered from previous wildfires. This is a condensed version of the information.