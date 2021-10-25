Tornadoes rip through the Midwest, causing carnage in videos and photos.

Tornadoes have wreaked havoc across the Midwest, causing considerable damage.

Social media platforms have been flooded with dramatic photos and videos chronicling the devastation wrought by the terrible twisters.

The city remained under “tornado watch” until 8 p.m. local time, according to Madison County Emergency Management. It also warned residents to be cautious.

The destruction wrought by the funnels of violent wind in Missouri city of Saint Mary was captured in one set of photographs filmed by the Weather Channel.

One building was completely destroyed by the strong winds, while another was turned on its side. A car’s windscreen was damaged by a fallen tree in another snap.

While the tornadoes caused widespread devastation, retired National Weather Service meteorologist Jim Kramper reported in a tweet that no lives had been lost so far.

He expressed himself as follows: “Damage has been extensive along 72 West, up by the Black River, over 67 to Catherine Place, and over to city lake, with the fire department beginning to examine mine lamotte. We have injuries, but no information on their seriousness.” Tornado watches and warnings were also issued as twisters ripped through Illinois and Missouri, wreaking havoc on homes and businesses.

Mobile homes, roofs, windows, and automobiles were all damaged by flying debris, according to KSDK.

On Sunday night, the following cities were on standby: Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Adams, Brown, and Pike counties in Illinois.

Missouri includes the counties of Audrain, Boone, Calloway, Cole, Moniteau, Osage, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Jefferson, Lincoln, Montgomery, St. Charles, St. Louis County, St. Louis city, Warren, Washington, Knox, Lewis, Marion, Monroe, Pike, Ralls, Shelby, Iron, and Reynolds.

This afternoon near Mirabile, MO, VIDEO of a Multi Vortex TORNADO. This storm tracked for about two hours and dumped funnels on at least three counties, causing substantial damage.