Tornadoes in the Midwest could be the most expensive in US history, with losses estimated at $5 billion.

Several tornadoes wreaked havoc on six states in the Midwest and South last week, causing severe death and destruction.

The death toll from the storms was approaching 90 as of Monday. While the exact amount of property and financial damage caused by the storms is still unknown, insurance industry experts estimate it to be in the billions of dollars, making it the most expensive tornado event in recorded US history.

According to Reuters, credit rating agency Fitch estimates insured losses from tornado outbreak damage might reach $5 billion, while catastrophe modeling firm Karen Clark & Company forecasts insured losses of $3 billion.

“Based on preliminary assessments of the extensive property damage we’re seeing across multiple states,” Mark Friedlander, director of corporate communications at the Insurance Information Institute, told Insurance Journal, “this weekend’s tornado outbreak has the potential to be the costliest on record in the United States.”

The costliest U.S. tornado in the last 50 years struck Joplin, Missouri, in May 2011, causing $2.8 billion in damage, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Just a month previously, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, the United States saw its second-most expensive tornado on record, causing $2.45 billion in damage.

Several tornadoes blasted through parts of six states during December 10 and 11, including Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee.

The storms claimed the lives of the most people in Kentucky. One of the tornadoes that slammed Kentucky lasted more than 200 miles on the ground.

According to the Lexington Herald Leader, Kentucky suffered the worst damage from last week’s storms, including the highest death toll: 75 as of Wednesday. Eight individuals were killed in the storms, including eight who were inside a Mayfield Consumer Products plant in Mayfield, Kentucky, which was destroyed by a tornado on Friday evening. Officials in Kentucky did not immediately respond to The Washington Newsday’s request for an estimate of the storm’s damage.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear stated during a press conference on Monday that the state may not have “final counts on both dead and amounts of destruction” for weeks. He earlier predicted that more than 1,000 homes in the state were destroyed by the storms.

