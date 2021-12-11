Tornadoes hit the Midwest and South, killing at least two people in St. Louis after the roof of an Amazon warehouse collapsed.

After a tornado caused a part of an Amazon warehouse to collapse, police in Edwardsville, Illinois, reported there were at least two fatalities on Saturday.

Captain Mark Mayfield of the Edwardsville Fire Department said three persons were rescued from the warehouse, one of whom was brought to a hospital and is in stable condition.

The scene was classified as a “mass casualty incident” by the Collinsville Emergency Management Agency.

In Edwardsville, Illinois, at least two people were killed when the roof of an Amazon warehouse fell during a storm. The edifice was battered by the storm until a wall the length of a football field caved down. pic.twitter.com/t2qhY35Izm A few workers were able to exit the warehouse on their own, according to local TV station Fox2Now. They were able to be transported to a safe area thanks to the Madison County Transit Department.

Edwardsville Police Chief Mike Fillback stated during a press conference on Saturday that the exact number of people who were at the Amazon site is yet unknown. It’s possible that the number will be around 100.

“Right now, our primary focus is the safety and well-being of our employees and partners,” Amazon spokesperson Richard Rocha said in a statement. “We’re reviewing the issue and will provide updates as they become available.” Rescue personnel are still sorting through the rubble to see whether there are any more individuals trapped inside, according to the St. Louis Dispatch.

In a tweet, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker wrote, “My prayers are with the residents of Edwardsville tonight.” “I’ve contacted the mayor to see if any state resources are required.” On Friday, strong storms and tornadoes struck the St. Louis area, as well as other parts of the Midwest and South. More than 30 tornadoes caused severe damage in at least five states.

Officials in Kentucky say at least 70 people have died, with the death toll in the state potentially exceeding 100. Governor Andy Beshear called the destruction “unlike anything I’ve ever seen.”