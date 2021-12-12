Tornadoes hit the Midwest and South, killing at least six people in St. Louis after the roof of an Amazon warehouse collapsed.

On Saturday, police in Edwardsville, Illinois, reported that at least six people had died after a storm destroyed a piece of an Amazon warehouse.

The incident was labeled as a “mass casualty incident” by the Collinsville Emergency Management Agency.

In Edwardsville, Illinois, at least two people were killed when the roof of an Amazon warehouse fell during a storm. The edifice was battered by the storm until a wall the length of a football field caved down. pic.twitter.com/t2qhY35Izm According to Reuters, 45 individuals were rescued safely.

Edwardsville Police Chief Mike Fillback stated during a press conference on Saturday that the exact number of people who were at the Amazon site is yet unknown. It’s possible that the number will be around 100.

“Right now, our primary focus is the safety and well-being of our employees and partners,” Amazon spokesperson Richard Rocha said in a statement. “We’re reviewing the issue and will provide updates as they become available.” Rescue personnel are still sorting through the rubble to see whether there are any more individuals trapped inside, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

In a tweet, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker wrote, “My prayers are with the residents of Edwardsville tonight.” “I’ve contacted the mayor to see if any state resources are required.” On Friday, strong storms and tornadoes struck the St. Louis area, as well as other parts of the Midwest and South. More than 30 tornadoes caused severe damage in at least five states.

Officials in Kentucky say at least 70 people have died, with the death toll in the state potentially exceeding 100. Governor Andy Beshear called the destruction “unlike anything I’ve ever seen.”