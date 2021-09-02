Tornadoes and flooding hit New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and Ida leaves a path of destruction.

As Hurricane Ida’s remnants continue to wreak havoc across the United States, the northeast is suffering, with significant flooding and tornado damage in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania as a result of the storm’s tornadoes.

Ida was reduced from a hurricane to a tropical storm after making landfall on the US mainland on Monday. Despite this, the storm has caused havoc, causing flash flooding and 16 tornado warnings in the Philadelphia area alone last night.

A similar situation arose in New Jersey. According to NJ.com, a tornado that raced through Gloucester County, a part of Jersey near Philadelphia, damaged about 100 homes and sent two people to the hospital.

A number of government services were forced to close as a result of the storm’s destruction and floods. As parts of the railway were totally inundated, the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) issued delays and shutdowns, halting whole train lines. New Jersey Transit and Amtrak had to make similar decisions when parts of their tracks were judged inoperable.

Spring Mill Station on the Manayunk/Norristown Line is flooded. This line’s service has been suspended until further notice. pic.twitter.com/V5ldBMzAj0

September 2, 2021 — SEPTA (@SEPTA)

Due to the temporary closure of public transportation and highways, educational districts were obliged to close their doors. According to WPVI-TV ABC 6 in Philadelphia, 50 districts and individual schools have canceled classes today, with two more districts in Gloucester County following suit.

SCHOOL CLOSURES: Schools are reporting closures and delays as a result of storm damage and floods. Here’s the complete list: https://t.co/FQ1QpFEoco pic.twitter.com/Ucs11tFn2k

— September 2, 2021, Action News on 6abc (@6abc)

A number of city schools were able to keep their doors open by postponing or moving classes online. Cities, on the other hand, were not immune to the storm’s effects. Some residents in Philadelphia awoke to find their basements completely flooded. Cars that had been parked on the streets were nearly totally submerged. The identical image greeted some people in New York and New Jersey when they awoke.

Some of the hardest damaged residents in Philadelphia lived near the Schuylkill River, which reached levels not seen since 1902. The fear of rising river levels triggered evacuations in adjacent communities, according to the. This is a condensed version of the information.