Tornado, the world-famous locomotive, steams through the Pennines.

The Jorvik Express will depart Liverpool for York on Thursday, September 16, 2021. Passengers will be able to relax and take in the view as wisps of steam from the locomotive pass by the historic carriages.

Tornado, the new-build steam locomotive, may appear to be from another era, but it is only 13 years old and was built from the ground up by a committed team of volunteers.

The engine has gained notoriety thanks to its appearances in the films Paddington 2 and Top Gear: Race to the North.

Tornado is known for achieving speeds of 100 mph in secret nighttime tests in 2017, making it the first steam train to accomplish so since the 1960s.

The Jorvik Express transports passengers back in time to a bygone era of steam travel, reflecting the splendor of the 1930s. Heritage carriages transport passengers back in time.

The Premier Dining option provides silver service at your table as well as the option of a superb prepared breakfast on the way out and a gourmet four-course supper on the way back.

Standard Class seats is also available for people who simply want to relax and take in the surroundings.

A day excursion in these carriages is far from ordinary, as each seat has a table with wide windows to appreciate the undulating vistas. In Standard Class, there is a buffet car where you may buy refreshments.

The Jorvik Express is shaping up to be a fantastic day out for everyone, and the perfect way to celebrate a birthday, an anniversary, or simply spend time with friends and family.

The train departs from Liverpool and travels along much of Stephenson’s Liverpool and Manchester Railway, stopping in Newton-le-Willows to pick up passengers before arriving in Manchester. Tornado will depart Manchester Victoria Station and climb Miles Platting before passing the outer suburbs and arriving at the lovely Hope Valley line through Romiley.

The train will depart Sheffield and travel north through the Peak District, passing through Swinton and Church Fenton before arriving in York.

Passengers visiting York can take advantage of the city's many attractions.