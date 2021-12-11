Tornado hits Edwardsville, and an Amazon warehouse collapses, trapping workers inside.

Workers at an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, are still trapped after the building partially collapsed during a tornado, causing damage to the roof and walls.

Early Saturday am, search and rescue activities were still underway, with a bus evacuation transporting scores of workers to a local Pontoon Beach Police Department station. It’s unclear how many individuals are still trapped inside the warehouse.

“The tornado was hitting the back of the building, the trucks were pouring in, I advised him to jump out of the truck and duck,” Aisha White, who was on the phone with a family member in the building as it collapsed, told local TV station KMOV. We stood there watching the building rise and the debris smash the cars, and I assured him I was on my way.” Overnight, severe weather moved over sections of the central United States, causing at least 19 tornadoes to hit Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, and Illinois.

Southern Illinois was expected to experience “strong wind” gusts of up to 40 miles per hour.

The Madison County Mass Casualty Team was among the more than a dozen agencies on the scene in Edwardsville. Around three hours after the event was originally reported, the first evacuations took place.

“Emergency response officials in the IL suburbs of St Louis say ’50 to 100′ Amazon workers are trapped under rubble or inside a mammoth Amazon warehouse/fulfillment center in Edwardsville, IL after walls collapsed following a tornado,” Charles Jaco, a journalist for local news outlet MetroSTL, tweeted before the evacuations.

Susan El Khoury, a KMOV investigative reporter who was near the scene, said it appeared that “almost half the structure is damaged.”

Driving to the partial warehouse collapse in Edwardsville, it appears that over half of the structure has been destroyed. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/wDMKJNPqmB December 11, 2021 — Susan El Khoury (@SusanElKhoury) When an Amazon employee arrived for work, he thought the electricity was down, according to KMOV.

He described collapsed power wires and wrecked cars, saying, “I didn’t realize the back of the building was gone.”

"The safety and well-being of our workers and partners is our top priority right now," Amazon spokesperson Richard Rocha said in a statement.