Tornado footage from six states shows devastation.

Tornadoes ripped through numerous midwestern and southern states late Friday and early Saturday, leaving significant wreckage in their wake, according to videos uploaded on social media.

Officials have warned that the storms could result in more than 100 deaths, with many more people injured.

The hurricane wreaked havoc in its wake, destroying many houses and businesses in Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

Mayfield, Kentucky, was the scene of dramatic recordings and images after a tornado destroyed multiple structures.

Governor Andy Beshear of Kentucky expressed concern that the death toll in the state could top 100. According to the Associated Press, at least 70 people have died thus far.

“This has been the most damaging tornado occurrence in the history of our state,” stated Beshear.

Mayfield’s courthouse was destroyed by the storms, according to Kentucky State Senator Whitney Westerfield. He wrote, “Damage to the courthouse in downtown Mayfield is considerably worse than images in the middle of the night could portray.”

The damage to the courthouse in downtown Mayfield is even worse than images taken late at night reveal. pic.twitter.com/Y5LI5UxXjA #kywx December 11, 2021 — Whitney Westerfield (@KyWhitney) Many structures in Mayfield were entirely damaged by the storms, according to drone footage posted by journalist Travis Ragsdale.

#Mayfield aerial video from @WDRBNews drone pic.twitter.com/cWc0qJ4mVs

— Ragsdale, Travis 11 December 2021KFVS- (@TravisRagsdale) According to Beshear, a local candle company’s roof collapsed, resulting in multiple casualties, as seen on TV news. He stated that there were approximately 110 individuals in the building at the time of the explosion, and that authorities expect dozens to perish.

“It’s really difficult, very difficult,” he said, “and we’re praying for each and every one of those families.”

Mayfield, Kentucky’s candle factory is featured in this video. Brandon Robbins (:Brandon Robbins) (:Brandon Robbins) (:Bra Following tornadoes hit western Kentucky on Friday night, Gov. Beshear announced at least 50 deaths.>>> https://t.co/BuQpMh0rSu pic.twitter.com/GK4IlwzZKa KFVS News (@kfvsnews) is on Twitter. 11th of December, 2021 Meanwhile, footage from an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, revealed the extent of the destruction caused by the tornado. Several employees were stranded in the building.

The city of Edwardsville acknowledged early Saturday to The Washington Newsday that. This is a condensed version of the information.