Tories are negotiating a rise in Universal Credit just weeks after it was reduced.

The Mirror exclusively learns that Tory ministers are in confidential talks considering boosting Universal Credit payments for 2.3 million Britons, just weeks after slashing payments by £20 per week.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is said to be having “live discussions” about increasing the “taper rate,” which means that families will be able to keep more money as they earn.

Mirror According to sources, the Department of Work and Pensions is urging the Treasury to raise the rate as part of Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s October 27 Budget.

600,000 people might be left without food and necessities if Universal Credit is slashed.

The taper – the amount of Universal Credit withheld for every pound earned – would be reduced from 63p to 60p under the plan, which is apparently being considered by the Treasury.

A move would be a further step backwards, coming five years after the taper rate was last reduced from 65p owing to a Tory rebellion.

The £1 billion-a-year change would leave many working benefit recipients 40p better off for every pound they earn after tax, rather than the current 37p.

However, sources say they are doubtful whether Mr Sunak, who is pushing Whitehall savings ahead of his Spending Review, will support the proposal.

Mr Sunak rejected calls to keep the £20-a-week UC boost, which boosted families’ income by £1,040 a year during the pandemic.

Even if the 3p tweak in the taper was accepted, it would not be enough to compensate for the £20-a-week decrease for most people.

If the taper rate was modified, someone working 40 hours a week on minimum wage would be £9.39 better off.

However, because the £20-a-week increase is being eliminated, they would still be £10.61 worse off than they are currently, resulting in a loss of £551.72 in annual income.

“Reducing the taper rate of Universal Credit will increase incentives for people to earn more – and boost living standards by letting them to keep more of their earnings,” said Karl Handscomb of the Resolution Foundation think tank.

“However, although this is helpful, it is no substitute for sustaining the £20 weekly increase in Universal Credit.

“The advantages would accrue to better-off families on UC while being significantly smaller than the £20 a week cut.”

