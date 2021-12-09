Tories are furious with Boris Johnson over the Plan B reversal, which has sparked a Christmas party squabble.

Boris Johnson is facing backlash from Conservative MPs after he rushed through a transition to Plan B for coronavirus limitations to combat the Omicron type when Downing Street was immersed in a crisis over claims of a rule-breaking Christmas party.

To tackle the fast spreading strain in England, the Prime Minister declared on Wednesday that work-from-home instructions will be reinstated, Covid health certificates will be made required in major venues, and mask laws will be expanded.

Despite the tightening of the restrictions, he claimed Christmas parties and nativities could go on, when he announced the change in No 10 last December while under mounting pressure over the event.

Conservative backbenchers publicly questioned the government’s “credibility” in enforcing the regulations, despite widespread belief that Downing Street had broken them.

From Friday, mandatory mask wearing will be extended to indoor public venues such as cinemas, theaters, and places of worship, but pubs and restaurants will be exempt, and the advice to work from home when feasible will be reinstated on Monday.

As part of Mr Johnson’s “proportionate and responsible” measures, the NHS Covid pass, which may be gained by having two immunizations or a negative lateral flow test, will be implemented for entrance into nightclubs and other major venues from December 15.

But he was obliged to underline that the public understands the “critical relevance” of the measures as he faced more questioning about events leading up to Christmas last year and Downing Street’s protestations that the December 18 gathering amounted to a party.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid was advised to “resign” by senior Tory William Wragg after announcing the limits immediately in the Commons, as the party row added to fury and fears that public support for the Conservatives had “taken a knock” following the Owen Paterson story.

“What I am genuinely concerned about is that the Government’s credibility has taken a hit over the last several weeks, whether it is on Paterson or on the Christmas parties,” Conservative former chief whip Mark Harper remarked.

“Why should people at home, who are listening to the Prime Minister and the Secretary of State, do things that individuals in Number 10 do?””

