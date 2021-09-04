Tops, bots, slots, and the flat are all covered in the EncroChat lexicon.

To decode the meaning of gangland chats collected following the software hack, EncroChat detectives had to crack the underworld’s code.

As well-known slang terminology were blended with new terms developed to escape suspicion, some messages read like riddles.

Recent court cases have illustrated how investigators believe they have unlocked the mysteries of the communications network, from the flat to jackets, tops, bots, and slots.

The EncroChat hack, which took place in April of last year, provided cops unparalleled access to some of the UK’s most notorious offenders’ private communications.

Several Merseyside drug dealers with national and international ties have previously been sentenced for their participation in smuggling and supply schemes. Merseyside Police recently told The Washington Newsday that it is looking into hundreds more cases, with investigators sure that no one will escape their attention.

EncroChat users who had already been convicted entered guilty pleas after being confronted with substantial evidence collected from the covert profiles they hid behind on the software, which authorities claimed were popular with criminals.

Because they were so convinced that police would never gain access to the communications, those who were able to obtain a device loaded with the application wrote openly about their plots and conspiracies.

Others, on the other hand, took extreme precautions by conversing in slang and codewords.

The phrases for cocaine and heroin, which are generally considered as “tops” and “bottoms,” have emerged as one of the most common in the texts.

Cocaine is typically referred to as “tops,” while heroin is referred to as “bots,” which stands for “bottoms” or “downs.”

Traditional terms like ‘lemo’ for cocaine and ‘bobby’ for heroin are still used, albeit less often.

In terms of other drugs, the names’shardy’ and ‘jackets’ allude to ketamine, skunk cannabis, and amphetamines, respectively.

Because drugs are nearly always sold in kilograms, cops mistook the statement “child will take da totally” for the buyer requesting a full kilogram. A ‘lump’ is a term for multi-kilogram cargo.

Colombia is unimaginatively reduced to ‘Colo,’ but ‘the flat,’ founded as, is slightly more cryptic. “The summary has come to an end.”