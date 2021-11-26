Top U.K. Health Official Calls New B.1.1.529 COVID Variant “Most Significant to Date”

The United Kingdom’s Health Security Agency issued a strong warning on Thursday about a newly found coronavirus strain known as B.1.1.529 that is spreading across South Africa.

“This is the most important variety we’ve seen to date, and urgent study is underway to learn more about its transmissibility, severity, and vaccination susceptibility,” stated UKHSA Chief Executive Dr. Jenny Harries.

B.1.1.529, according to health experts, may render vaccines less effective, which could be devastating to efforts to halt the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Harries made the remarks in a statement declaring that the UK government is adopting preventive measures against B.1.1.529 by imposing travel restrictions on arrivals from South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, which will begin on Friday.

Non-UK and non-Irish residents who have spent the preceding 10 days in the following countries will be denied admission into England starting at noon on Friday, November 26. Residents of the United Kingdom and Ireland who arrive between noon on Friday and 4 a.m. on Sunday will be compelled to self-isolate at home for 10 days and take polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing.

In addition, from midday Friday until 4 a.m. Sunday, the United Kingdom would impose a temporary restriction on commercial and private flights flying from the nations on the list.

There have been no cases of B.1.1.529 in the United Kingdom as of press time.

“At a critical time as we enter winter, we are taking cautious action to protect public health and the success of our vaccine rollout, and we are actively monitoring the situation,” said Sajid Javid, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care in the United Kingdom.

Israel has already imposed travel restrictions on people from the region, and European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter on Friday that the bloc is considering doing the same.

Due to the version of concern B.1.1.529, the @EU Commission will propose, in close consultation with Member States, activating the emergency brake to halt air transport from the southern African region.

November 26, 2021 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen)

Singapore, Japan, and Croatia have all said they will restrict travel from the region, according to Reuters.

The B.1.1.529 variant was discovered earlier this week, and the nature of the variant remains unknown. This is a condensed version of the information.