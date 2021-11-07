Top tips from a Liverpool business that decorates famous homes for Christmas.

Now that Bonfire Night has passed, the countdown to Christmas can begin, and many people are already planning to decorate their homes.

The Festive Group, a Liverpool-based Christmas decorating company that has adorned the houses of celebrities such as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah, and Sharon Osbourne, has released its top recommendations and disclosed what its clients have been asking for this year.

The Festive Group is already hard at work transforming clients’ homes into winter wonderlands in time for the holidays.

But it’s not just the rich and famous who are already planning for Christmas. We asked members of the Christmas in Liverpool Facebook group earlier this week if they planned on putting up their decorations in November. Many folks said they were, and some even said they had their tree up already.

If you want to create your own winter wonderland, Paul Lally, operations manager for The Holiday Group, has disclosed the company’s top festive requests from clients and outlined how you may do it this Christmas:

“This year, conventional trees will always be a popular choice, with our ‘Classic Christmas’ tree likely to grace many a hallway, parlor, or dining room,” Paul remarked.

“We’ve found that some of our clients who used the pandemic lockdown periods to upgrade and decorate their homes have come to us earlier this year for color schemes modifications, but this hasn’t been a problem because we have a lot of stock.”

“Vintage-style trees with intricate decorations and draping appear to be a solid favorite among many, but a more minimalist neon-inspired aesthetic is also popular this year. For some clientele, a fully adorned and draped tree is appropriate, while others prefer a more minimalistic Scandi look.

"Metallic will reign supreme this Christmas, with silvers and golds, as well as creams, being a popular choice due to their versatility, although some of our clients are definitely seeking for a."

