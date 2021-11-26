Top ten Christmas dog outfits to bring holiday cheer to your household.

These cute Christmas clothes can help your dog get into the holiday mood. These costumes, which range from reindeer onesies to fashionable sweaters, are guaranteed to offer the whole family delight this Christmas season.

There’s a Christmas dog attire for every occasion, whether you’re taking your yearly family portrait in front of the tree, going for a brisk winter walk, or sinking into Sunday dinner together.

Transform your pet into a Christmas elf, reindeer, or the cutest Christmas pudding you’ve ever seen.

In their Christmas Gift Guide, our sister site TeamDogs has picked together some of the loveliest festive garments available right now, so your pet can join in the excitement of Christmas Jumper Day on December 11.

Jumper with pom-poms

This silky dog knit has a ribbed collar and ribbing across the front and back legs, as well as contrasting color pom poms on the back.

It’s warm, it’s adorable, and it’s Christmas done in a subtle way.

H&M is now selling the Pom-pom Jumper for £12.99.

Sweater with a Christmas Tree

This green and gold Christmas Tree Sweater will make your dog the star of the show.

This is the most comfortable way to get into the holiday spirit, with fluffy pom-pom decorations and ribbing for a secure fit.

Tilly, a TeamDogs member, put the Pets at Home jumper to the test. “It keeps Tilly warm and holds up to a very frantic playtime without too many concerns,” her owner Stephen noted. “Perfect for chilly winter evenings in front of the fireplace.” The Christmas Tree Sweater is now available for £10 on Pets at Home.

Jumper with Santa Paws

This traditional sweater has a crew neckline, ribbed edges, and Santa Paws embroidery on the back in knit.

The ideal holiday gift for any dog on the nice list (which includes every dog on the planet!)

Debenhams is now selling the Santa Paws Jumper for £16.

Elf Outfit for Christmas

With this Christmas Elf Outfit, you can match your dog’s outfit to their cheeky, loveable, and hardworking nature.

Your dog will be riding alongside Santa in no time, thanks to 3D yellow pom-poms and a festive green, red, and white pattern.

The Christmas Elf Outfit is now available for £10 on Pets at Home.

