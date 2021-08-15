Top suggestions for dealing with bites and stings this summer.

When bites and stings grow red and itchy, they can be quite uncomfortable, and if left untreated, they can get infected, causing more difficulties.

Home remedies are a simple and efficient way to address these types of issues, reducing discomfort and itching. Cucumbers, honey, and vinegar are some of the things that can be used.

“It’s summer now, which means we’re all outside a lot more, but so are the bees, wasps, and other annoying insects, so the odd sting or bite is more likely,” a spokeswoman for GardeningExpress.co.uk stated.

“It’s not just insects; we can also be stung by plants like nettle leaves without even realizing it. They can be fairly unpleasant and leave you quite sore, which is to be expected, but it’s critical to treat bites as quickly as possible to reduce the chance of infection spreading.

“Some of the greatest therapies for these issues can be made up of a few ingredients you already have in your kitchen, so you won’t have any trouble finding them. Cucumber and honey, for example, can relieve pain and irritation in a matter of minutes.”

This is a simple and effective technique to treat a bite or sting. It cools the region, which helps to relieve discomfort, reduce redness, and treat inflammation. Before administering to the affected area, put some ice in a sandwich bag and wrap it in a tea towel.

When it comes to stings, honey can aid in the healing and itching process. Apply a small amount to the sting, wrap it in a bandage, and let it sit for an hour before rinsing it off.

Cucumber shrinks and constricts bodily tissue when applied to the skin, which can aid with stings and bites. Cut a small slice of cucumber and apply it on the sting until it subsides.

This is a frequent element in most home treatments for stings, and it's no different for stings. Baking soda and water mixed together and applied to a sting will significantly reduce swelling, itching, and pain. Apply the paste to the sting and wrap it loosely with a bandage, ensuring that the paste is washed away.