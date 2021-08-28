Top retailers have recalled pork scratchings, pasta pots, and chocolate.

After a number of items were discovered to have a problem, several of the UK’s largest supermarkets issued urgent product recalls.

Sainsbury’s, Lidl, and a number of other supermarkets and businesses have issued product recalls due to safety concerns.

Salmonella fears have prompted the recall of a number of pork scratching items.

Pork scratchings have been linked to more than 170 salmonella illnesses.

Fever, diarrhoea, and stomach pains are all symptoms of Salmonella infection.

Anyone who has purchased any of the affected products is asked to double-check their purchases and, if required, return them to the store for a full refund.

The complete list of currently recalled products can be found below.

Tayto is a group of musicians.

Because some Mr Porky, Jay’s, and The Real Pork Crackling Company products may be contaminated with salmonella, Tayto Group Ltd is issuing a precautionary recall.

Fever, diarrhoea, and stomach cramps are common symptoms of Salmonella infection.

Do not eat any of the above-mentioned products if you have purchased them. Instead, take them back to the store where you bought them for a complete refund.

Affected products include:

Product:

40 & 65 g, 6 x 16.5 g, and 5 x 16.5 g

All days up to and including February 19, 2022 are best before.

Product:

35g per pack

All days up to and including February 19, 2022 are best before.

Product:

70g per pack

All days up to and including February 19, 2022 are best before.

Product:

35g per pack

All days up to and including February 19, 2022 are best before.

Product

60g pack size

All days up to and including February 19, 2022 are best before.

Product:

30g and 70g packs are available.

All days up to and including February 19, 2022 are best before.

Sainsbury’s

On the Go Spicy Chicken Pasta from Sainsbury’s is being recalled because it contains milk that isn’t indicated on the label.

This means that anyone who has an allergy or sensitivity to milk or milk ingredients may be at risk from the product.

Some boxes may include cheese and tomato pasta instead of spicy chicken spaghetti due to a packaging issue.

Spicy Chicken Pasta from Sainsbury’s On the Go

275g

August 30th, 2021

If you have an allergy or sensitivity to milk or milk ingredients, do not consume the aforesaid product.

Instead, return it to the store where it was purchased. “The summary has come to an end.”