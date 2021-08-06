Top mud “hotspots” where humans may be in grave risk

Some of the Wirral’s most popular beaches have been designated as “mud hotspots,” where venturing out can put people in grave risk.

The Wirral Coastguard and Rescue Team is advising people to be cautious while walking in mud along the coast in Leasowe, New Brighton, West Kirby, and Thurstaston, as well as anyplace along the Mersey’s banks.

While there are “hot spot” places, the professional mud rescue team advises that people should exercise caution at all coastal locations because mud “cannot be mapped” and is not “static.”

“You may not know, but Wirral Coastguard Rescue Team is a specialised mud rescue team,” a representative for Wirral Coastguard and Rescue Team said in a statement posted on Facebook.

“We are trained to safely recover people from mud and have our mud rescue equipment in our van at all times. The proper procedure for obtaining our assistance is to call 999 and request the Coastguard.

“We are aware of a number of incidents of persons getting trapped in mud in the region recently, as reported in the local press and on social media (not just Wirral).

“At the moment, the tides are causing big portions of Wirral beaches to be exposed during the afternoons and evenings, attracting more people to the beaches.

“Please be aware of your surroundings if you go out for any activity.”

The coastguard urges people to be “wary” of Leasowe Bay at the end of the rock groynes and New Brighton Beach near the Black Pearl on the Wirral.

The beach south of West Kirby Marine Lake, as well as Thurstaston beach and anywhere below the high watermark on the River Dee and all other areas along the Mersey’s banks, have all been recognized as hotspots.

“Most importantly, remember that mud is not static,” the representative stated.

“It’s impossible to map it. Sand can shift it, conceal it, or expose it, especially after a storm.

“Mud can be difficult to notice, but the key is to be calm if you do get into trouble.”

The Wirral Coastguard and Rescue Service has also offered advise to individuals who find themselves in muddy terrain, including how to prevent getting deeper.