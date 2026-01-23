Close Menu
    Top Gift Picks That Earn You Avios Points This Holiday Season

    With Christmas fast approaching, many are still scrambling to find the perfect presents. However, shopping for the holidays doesn’t need to be a daunting task. Thanks to Avios, every gift you buy can bring you closer to your next adventure. By collecting 2 Avios points for every £1 spent, shoppers can earn rewards while ticking off items from their list. Whether it’s high-tech gadgets or practical travel accessories, there’s a wealth of gift options to help boost your Avios balance.

    Tech, Travel, and More: Gifts That Go the Extra Mile

    For those looking to splurge, the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max offers an upgraded camera and improved battery life, making it a standout gift. Starting at £1,199, it’s a top pick for anyone in need of a new smartphone.

    Another hot-ticket tech item is the Apple AirPods 4. Priced at £119, these sleek headphones provide comfort and excellent sound quality, making them a must-have for many this season.

    For frequent travelers, a stylish passport cover makes for an elegant yet practical gift. The Aspinal of London Black Leather Passport Cover (£80) offers a sleek design that protects one of life’s most important documents in style.

    When it comes to travel essentials, packing cubes may not be glamorous, but they’re incredibly practical. A set of Antler green packing cubes (£50) will help organize any suitcase for smooth trips ahead.

    Additionally, a small suitcase is a thoughtful gift for someone in need of an upgrade. The Antler Black Single Stripe Suitcase, priced from £160, combines durability and style, making it ideal for both short and long trips.

    For those who value rest on the go, a Drowsy Original Silk Sleep Mask (£69) can help ensure a peaceful nap, even on the busiest flights.

    As for relaxation, the Therabody Black G3 Mini Massage Gun (£199) is a portable device that helps relieve tension while traveling or at home.

    A Drowsy Lavender Sleep S.O.S Pillow Spray (£25) is another excellent stocking-filler, offering a soothing touch for a better night’s sleep after a hectic day of travel.

    Avatar photo

    Andrew Collins is a staff writer at The Washington Newsday, covering entertainment, sports, finance, and general news. He focuses on delivering clear and engaging coverage of trending topics, major events, and everyday stories that matter to readers.

