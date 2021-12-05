Top chef reveals all the blunders that keep our curries from tasting real.

A prominent chef has exposed the frequent mistakes that most British curry cooks make, which prevent dishes from tasting authentically authentic.

England, as a multinational country, has a diverse range of foreign cuisines to satisfy all tastes, ethnicities, and cravings.

Curry is as popular as fish and chips in this town, but we don’t always succeed in making our own.

Shoppers at Marks & Spencer are ‘hooked’ on a ‘wonderful’ tin of holiday treats.

Occasionally, combining a pre-made jar mix with microwaveable pilau rice would suffice, but it will never be as nice as a takeout or restaurant where you can be sure of getting the real stuff.

Most of us have tried to reproduce the enchantment at home, but no matter how carefully we combine the spices and add the aromatics according to the recipe, they typically taste flat.

However, the Daily Star has come to our aid. They talked to chef patron Peter Joseph of Kahani in London to find out what we’re doing wrong at home when it comes to curry.

What he had to say was as follows:

Not properly seasoning the curry

Peter stated, ” “It doesn’t matter how perfectly you prepare the food; if you don’t use the proper amount of salt, the flavor will suffer.

“If you’re eating the curry with rice, you’ll need to add enough salt to coat the rice as well.”

So don’t be afraid to use a lot of salt; taste it and add more till the flavor is perfect.

Exercising too rapidly

Added the chef: “You will burn the ingredients if you haste to cook a curry.

“If you do this, you will not have a tasty curry at the end.”

Instagram

So take your time, turn down the heat, and keep an eye on what you’re cooking.

You don’t have to rush if you want perfection. Many curries need to be cooked and reduced for a long time to develop strong flavors, but never allow the mixture burn.

Using spices from the past

Peter stated, ” “Use freshly purchased spices whenever possible.

“Many people use spices that have been in the cabinet for a long time.

“Check the best before date; outdated spices won’t provide good flavors.”

“Summary ends.” Try going to the local market or a specialty Indian restaurant.