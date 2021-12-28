‘Top Cat,’ the drug lord from Liverpool’s ‘council flats,’ and his lavish lifestyle.

An 18-year-old Liverpool man created a name for himself as one of the city’s most notorious criminals.

Tommy Comerford, also known as Tacker or Top Cat, was one of the first persons from Liverpool to get involved in international heroin trafficking.

Comerford, a Vauxhall native, grew up in postwar Liverpool, where the docklands afforded possibilities for thieves to smuggle, steal, and profit.

The ‘Reservoir Dogs’ raid led to a rash of robberies across the city.

He began his career as a lorry driver before becoming involved in one of the city’s most notorious bank robberies.

When Comerford was released from prison, he gave up robbery and became involved in severe drug trafficking.

He was one of the city’s most notorious crooks by the 1980s, and while claiming to still reside in a municipal flat, he lived a lavish lifestyle.

When it was revealed that Comerford utilized the suite he had rented to coordinate international narcotics dealings, the Holiday Inn hotel’s management was shocked.

At his hotel suite in Liverpool city centre, the north Liverpool crook had also hosted visiting rock stars.

During the height of the Cold War, Comerford was delivering pharmaceuticals to US military in West Germany.

He was a notorious Liverpool drug dealer from the 1960s to the 1990s, and many consider him to be a forerunner to John Haase, Curtis Warren, and Liam Cornett.

Tommy Comerford, also known as Tacker and Top Cat, was one of the first crooks in Liverpool to benefit handsomely from the drug trade.

Comerford died in 2003 at the age of 70.

A court, ironically, permitted police to keep the £25,000 they took from his Liverpool house a month after his death.

A senior officer was overjoyed when a court determined that Merseyside Police could keep the money.

“This investigation is an outstanding example of Merseyside Police working with partner organisations to target criminality that affects the lives of local people, using all available legislation,” said Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Brougham of the Force Crime Operations Unit.

“This is again another example of Merseyside Police taking the ill-gotten benefits of criminality away from those who attempt to profit from it.”

So, who was Tommy Comerford, and where did he come from?

“Summary concludes.” Comerford was born in.