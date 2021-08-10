Top advice from an education specialist for assisting pupils with clearing.

This morning, A-level results were distributed across the UK, with figures showing record high levels of A and A* grades.

For the second year in a row, exams were canceled, and instead teacher-assessed grades were utilized.

Because of the inflated ratings, university administrators have warned that clearance may be “more competitive” this year.

If you’re having trouble getting into university or didn’t get the grades you expected, education consultancy Studee has put together some helpful hints for students going through the clearing procedure.

Top clearing advice:

Prepare yourself: Before you obtain your results, weigh your options. Make a decision on whether you want to take the autumn exam series, defer, or go through clearing.

Make a list of everything you want to do: Keep an open mind and make a list of universities and courses you’d consider if your current plans fail.

Be cool: Try to remain calm on results day; if things don’t go as planned and you need to go through clearing, have a level head and get started right away.

Consider the following: Talk to your friends and family about your situation, and make an appointment with your school’s career advisor to discuss your choices.

Consider your options: Before you start contacting alternative universities, call your existing ones to explain your position; you never know, they might still accept you with lesser scores.

Be quick: You must act quickly because spots will fill up quickly. You’ll probably have to wait to speak with universities, so while you’re waiting, start looking into alternative options.

Make an educated choice: Before submitting anything to UCAS, call institutions and try to receive informal offers over the phone from those you’re interested in. Inquire about lodging possibilities, and don’t forget to inquire about taking a virtual tour of the university before making a decision.

Please choose one of the following options: Before you put your pick in, talk to all of your alternatives; if your initial choice isn’t approved, you can add another.

