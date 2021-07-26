Top 20 US Counties At Highest Risk For COVID Infections (‘Delta Danger Zones’)

As the Delta variation spreads across the United States, states with lower vaccination rates are seeing infection rates climb faster and at a higher rate than states that are keeping up with their vaccinations.

The Delta variety, which was initially discovered in India, is responsible for 83 percent of all new COVID infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC designated the Delta COVID strain as a “variant of concern” in May, and stated in June that it is now the prevalent variety in the United States, having been discovered in all 50 states.

In a news briefing on Friday, Jeff Zients, the director of President Joe Biden’s coronavirus task force, said that there are multiple places of concern in the United States, mentioning Florida, Texas, and Missouri. For the second week in a row, Florida is responsible for one in every five new COVID cases in the United States, according to him.

The biggest number of COVID cases, according to the organization Surgo Ventures, are concentrated in seven states: Georgia, Texas, Missouri, Tennessee, South Dakota, Arkansas, and Florida. According to Surgo’s newest research, 20 counties within these states are classified “Delta Danger Zones” because of their high risk of COVID infections.

Surgo claims to have discovered a link between these counties and the Delta variation of the virus, which are “sensitive to the health and socioeconomic repercussions of COVID-19,” have limited access to the COVID vaccine, and are now being attacked by the virus.

The organization was able to identify that these 20 counties are “Delta Danger Zones” by merging data from its COVID-19 Community Vulnerability Index and COVID-19 Vaccine Coverage Index with data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of July 19.

Here are the counties that Surgo has discovered are among the United States’ “Delta Danger Zones,” in order of most dangerous to least dangerous.

Dr. Sema Sgaier, co-founder and CEO of Surgo Ventures and adjunct assistant professor at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, says, “We believe these 20 counties are Delta danger zones, which means they represent the strongest convergence of COVID-19 vulnerability, underlying community barriers to vaccine uptake, and low vaccination rates of all counties in the United States at this point in time.”

Surgo says that as the Delta variety spreads, these 20 counties require “urgent intervention.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.