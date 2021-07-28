Top 100 Baby Names That Are Gradually Losing Popularity

We frequently hear about the most popular baby names, but there are a few that are rapidly losing favor.

We all know that name trends come and go, and several antique names have recently made a strong reappearance. However, as certain names soar to the top, others appear to be losing favor and may even be termed “endangered.”

We’re not talking about names from the past; the names that are being used less and less are ones that you hear every day, such as Gemma, Jade, and Kieran.

Kirsty is the most “endangered” name for girls, according to Flowercard, while Mitchell is the most “endangered” name for males.

Based on ONS data, Flowercard has identified the top ten names that have seen the greatest decline in popularity between 2000 and 2019, with some falling into single digits.

Is your name becoming less well-known? Take a look at the list below.

Top 100 baby names that are going out of style

Kirsty

Jordan

Shauna

Shannon

Courtney

Lauren

Gemma

Jodie

Mitchell

Jade

Natasha

Rhiannon

Chelsea

Danielle

Caitlin

Kieran

Megan

Kayleigh

Ross

Brandon

Abbie

Craig

Leanne

Ben

Aimee

Amy

Jordan

Callum

Kyle

Scott

Katie

Bethany

Rebecca

Morgan

Joe

Macauley

Cameron

Shaun

Samantha

Lee

Kate

Rachel

Reece

Connor

Bradley

Donna

Ashleigh

Shaun

Stephanie

Matthew

Katherine

Lewis

Beverley

Shane

Luke

Ashley is a woman who likes to (boy)

Declan

Morgan

Tom

Jay

Ryan

Tia

Rhys

Chloe

Sam

Curtis

Laura

Andrew

Georgia

Hannah

Jamie

Dean

Georgina

Lucy

Paige

Liam

Leah

Jake

Carol

Nathan

Nicole

Joanne

Wayne

Conor

Christopher

Melissa

Ashley is a woman who likes to (girl)

Jonathan

Sally

Madeleine

Ellie

Gary

Duncan

Daniel

Clive

Samuel

Abigail

Aaron

Joseph

Owen