Top 100 Baby Names That Are Gradually Losing Popularity
We frequently hear about the most popular baby names, but there are a few that are rapidly losing favor.
We all know that name trends come and go, and several antique names have recently made a strong reappearance. However, as certain names soar to the top, others appear to be losing favor and may even be termed “endangered.”
We’re not talking about names from the past; the names that are being used less and less are ones that you hear every day, such as Gemma, Jade, and Kieran.
Kirsty is the most “endangered” name for girls, according to Flowercard, while Mitchell is the most “endangered” name for males.
Based on ONS data, Flowercard has identified the top ten names that have seen the greatest decline in popularity between 2000 and 2019, with some falling into single digits.
Is your name becoming less well-known? Take a look at the list below.
The following are ten names for girls that are quickly becoming obsolete.
Kirsty
Jordan
Shauna
Shannon
Courtney
Lauren
Gemma
Jodie
Jade
Natasha
The following are ten names for boys that have fallen out of favor.
Mitchell
Kieran
Ross
Brandon
Craig
Ben
Jordan
Callum
Kyle
Scott
Top 100 baby names that are going out of style
Katie
Bethany
Rebecca
Morgan
Joe
Macauley
Cameron
Shaun
Samantha
Lee
Kate
Rachel
Reece
Connor
Bradley
Donna
Ashleigh
Shaun
Stephanie
Matthew
Katherine
Lewis
Beverley
Shane
Luke
Ashley is a woman who likes to (boy)
Declan
Morgan
Tom
Jay
Ryan
Tia
Rhys
Chloe
Sam
Curtis
Laura
Andrew
Georgia
Hannah
Jamie
Dean
Georgina
Lucy
Paige
Liam
Leah
Jake
Carol
Nathan
Nicole
Joanne
Wayne
Conor
Christopher
Melissa
Ashley is a woman who likes to (girl)
Jonathan
Sally
Madeleine
Ellie
Gary
Duncan
Daniel
Clive
Samuel
Abigail
Aaron
Joseph
Owen