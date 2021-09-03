Toothpaste Dispenser TikTok Trend Debunked by Dentist: “Worst Combination”

Despite the fact that the videos have received millions of views, TikTok’s latest dental hack has surprised even professionals in the field, with one dentist even calling it the “worst combination” for your teeth.

This TikTok hack instructed viewers to combine equal amounts toothpaste and mouthwash in a bowl before pouring it into a soap dispenser. Users will be able to do two chores at once, or pump, by brushing with the mixture.

For the most part, the hack was a method to organize and create an aesthetically beautiful bathroom by replacing individual branded tubes and bottles with a simple dispenser.

On July 30, the TikTok account @janelleandkate went popular when they tested out the hack and received over 2.9 million views. “TikTok compelled us to do it. And it worked,” they added, showing themselves brushing their teeth with the solution.

Although some TikTokers with no dental experience say that it works, dental professionals have come out against the advise.

According to San Diego-based dentist Dr. Tina Saw of Elevated Smiles, who This website consulted on the issue, the hack appears to be quite safe, but it is actually the polar opposite.

Dr. Saw explained, “We put toothpaste in a non-clear container, usually in a silver tube, because it is not UV stable.” “As a result, exposing the toothpaste to light makes it less effective over time.”

Dr. Saw also informed This website that she spoke with Crest employees who were unaware of the online practice, but who confirmed that the toothpaste tubes are meant to protect the non-UV stable component within.

So just swapping out the clear dispenser for a darkish one should cure everything, right? Wrong. According to Dr. Saw, the mixture alone is possibly harmful to your teeth.

"Mouthwash has a high acidity. At a pH of 5.5 or lower, your teeth will dissolve. Now, if you're mixing mouthwash, which is acidic, with a pH of 5.5 or less, you're not just.