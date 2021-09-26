Tony Finau: On the final day of the Ryder Cup, Team Europe will not be spared.

As the United States aimed for a thorough Ryder Cup win at Whistling Straits, Tony Finau warned Europe’s players that they would be treated harshly.

Steve Stricker’s team led 11-5 going into Sunday’s 12 singles matches, needing only three and a half points to win the biennial tournament for the first time since 2008.

Finau, on the other hand, claimed that he and his teammates had no intention of settling for a win after previous US teams had been defeated by record nine-point margins in 2004 and 2006.

“I don’t think it gets spoken about enough in the Ryder Cup, but when you have a good lead like this, sometimes your job is to just wear out some of the best players,” said Finau, who was paired with European star Ian Poulter in the singles.

“We’ve got one heck of a healthy lead, in my opinion. We’ve got 12 hungry guys working on this. They’ve got a huge task ahead of them, a score that’s never been beaten before.

“They’ve had the upper hand on us previously. And if we get the chance, we’re going to take advantage of it. We have players that are eager to get a point.”

Despite losing to Patrick Reed at Hazeltine in 2016 and Justin Thomas in Paris three years ago, former world number one Rory McIlroy was sent out in the opening singles match for the third Ryder Cup in a row.

McIlroy had already lost all three of his matches at Whistling Straits before even getting to the 16th hole, and he was up against Olympic champion Xander Schauffele, who had won all three of his matches.

Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, and Sergio Garcia were put out in front of McIlroy as Europe captain Padraig Harrington wanted a quick start in order to save the trophy, with Lee Westwood, Tommy Fleetwood, and Matt Fitzpatrick playing in the final three matches.

“I’m sure they know they have a very difficult order ahead of them, but it’s still possible,” Harrington said. Europe famously overcame a 10-6 deficit at Medinah in 2012 by winning eight and a half points in the singles.

“It’s only half,” says the narrator.

“The summary comes to an end.”