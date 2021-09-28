Tony Evers claims that Wisconsin election officials have more important things to do than deal with the 2020 investigation.

According to the Associated Press, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers slammed former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman’s inquiry into the 2020 presidential election.

Following the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory in an Arizona election audit, Republicans have moved their attention to Wisconsin, where Biden defeated Donald Trump as well. Gableman said in a video published last week that local clerks in Wisconsin who oversee elections will be expected to certify that voting was done legally. He also threatened to issue subpoenas to any clerks who refused to cooperate.

Evers was questioned if clerks should cooperate with Gableman’s investigation during a press appearance at the World Dairy Expo. According to the Associated Press, he said, “If I were a clerk, I’d be lawyered up.”

The investigation was also labeled “outrageous” by the Democratic governor, who said that election clerks have “better things to do.”

“I despise inquisitions like these, especially when you’re told you have to prove the election was fair. Everyone recognizes that the election was a success. Evers stated, “Everyone understands there was no fraud.”

See below for more Associated Press reporting.

“It’s a $700,000 sham to prove something that has probably been proven 100 times,” the governor remarked.

Many people were perplexed by Gableman’s first email to election clerks, which came from a Gmail address with the name “John Delta” and included an attachment. It was recognized as a possible scam by many counties, and it ended up in the garbage email bin for others.

In November, Gableman told a group of Trump supporters that he believed the election was rigged. The probe looks to be being led by a former Trump official. Gableman has failed to reveal who he has hired or to submit any bills for payment.

His probe has already been slammed by both Democrats and Republicans. “There is no reason to promote misinformation about this previous election when we have all the evidence that proves otherwise,” Republican state Senator Kathy Bernier, chair of the Senate elections committee, said earlier this month.