Tony Cottee sends a message to Farhad Moshiri from Everton, calling him a “massive risk.”

Tony Cottee, a former Everton striker, has stated that he was never in favor of Rafa Benitez taking over at Goodison Park and believes it was a ‘bad choice.’

Cottee, who scored 72 goals in 184 games for Everton, believes it was a major risk for his former club to choose an ex-Liverpool manager because the supporters would quickly turn on him.

The 4-1 defeat at home to Jurgen Klopp’s team on Wednesday night only added to Benitez’s already mounting pressure, and Everton fans voiced their displeasure to the club’s leadership at full-time.

The former England international did point out that Benitez’s mission of winning over the Goodison crowd has been hampered by the fact that Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been out injured for the majority of the season.

“I always think appointing someone like Benitez at Everton is a huge gamble.” When interviewed by bettingexpert, Cottee stated, “I wasn’t in favor of it.”

“I believed it was a bad decision.” They shouldn’t have done it, in my opinion. But they’ve done it, and now they’ll have to deal with the consequences.” “And Everton’s challenge, as well as the manager’s and players’, is to come out of this scenario.” The summer hire of Benitez did not excite the former Blues striker, who considered it was a large gamble for his old team to take.

“In my opinion, and this is just my opinion, I believe it was a tremendous, massive risk taking on Rafa Benitez,” Cottee remarked.

“Everton and Liverpool have a lot of enmity between them.” The two major opponents, and I believe the club took a significant risk.

“If Rafa goes out and wins games, everything goes right for him, his players are fit, and he wins cup competitions, he’s a genius.”

“However, if your key players are injured and there is a lack of confidence, as there definitely is, the supporters will turn on you.”

"They'll get on your back not only because Rafa was the manager of Liverpool, but they'll get on your back even more because Rafa was the manager of Liverpool." And that is a proven fact." Calvert-Lewin has only appeared in three games.