Tony Blair is described as “imbecilic.” Every Jihadist group is cheering the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw from Afghanistan has “every Jihadist group across the world applauding,” according to Tony Blair, the former British prime minister who sent U.K. soldiers there after 9/11.

Blair, who served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1997 to 2007, wrote in an essay published Saturday that the decision to withdraw troops and leave Afghanistan vulnerable to a Taliban takeover was motivated by politics and risks undermining the country’s positive achievements over the past two decades.

Blair stated on his website, “The abandonment of Afghanistan and its people is terrible, dangerous, unnecessary, not in their interests and not in ours.” “The world is now unsure of where the West stands since it is clear that the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan in this manner was driven by politics, not grand strategy,” he continued.

“As if our engagement in 2021 was remotely comparable to our commitment 20 or even 10 years ago,” Blair said, criticizing Biden for being “in obedience to an imbecilic political slogan about ending ‘the forever wars,’” adding, “as if our engagement in 2021 was remotely comparable to our commitment 20 or even 10 years ago.”

The former Labour Party leader went on to suggest that the current scenario in Afghanistan will aid jihadist organizations’ efforts while also allowing China, Russia, and Iran to acquire influence. He asked the West to apply “maximum pressure” on the Taliban and develop a list of “credible and practical” incentives, penalties, and actions.

Blair also stated that the United Kingdom and the United States have a “moral commitment” to remain in Afghanistan until all people who need to be evacuated are safely removed.

“We must evacuate and provide shelter to those for whom we bear responsibility — those Afghans who aided and supported us and have the right to expect that we do the same,” he said. “Irrational deadlines must never be repeated. We have a moral obligation to keep going until we’ve evacuated everyone who has to be evacuated. And we should do so out of a genuine sense of humanity and responsibility, not out of obligation.”

Blair’s writing comes as the United Kingdom and the United States hurry to evacuate their citizens and Afghan friends following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan last weekend.

On. This is a condensed version of the information.